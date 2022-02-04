Don't want 'Z' category security, make me 'A' category citizen: Owaisi in LS over attack on convoy

A day after shots were fired at the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP on Friday refused to accept the Z category security cover provided to him by the Centre saying that he does not fear death. "I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal government to end hate, radicalization," Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha today.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a detailed reply on February 7 in Parliament on the incident of firing on Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday evening. Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

