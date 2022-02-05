Left Menu

Raimondo says negotiations on China legislation must not drag on for months

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 00:08 IST
  • United States

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Friday urged Congress to move swiftly to agree on legislation to increase American competitiveness with China after the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed its version of the bill.

Raimondo told reporters during a briefing there was no reason negotiations between the House and Senate should drag on for months, adding that $52 billion in appropriations to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry was the most urgent part of the legislation.

