Left Menu

MP Nick Gibb calls on Boris Johnson to resign in a Telegraph op-ed

Conservative Member of Parliament and former schools minister Nick Gibb has called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign in an opinion piece https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/02/04/boris-johnson-must-go-bitter-pill-swallow-win-back-voters published in The Telegraph newspaper on Friday. Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said his constituents are "furious about the double standards" exposed by reports of social gatherings at Downing Street.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 04:09 IST
MP Nick Gibb calls on Boris Johnson to resign in a Telegraph op-ed

Conservative Member of Parliament and former schools minister Nick Gibb has called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign in an opinion piece https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/02/04/boris-johnson-must-go-bitter-pill-swallow-win-back-voters published in The Telegraph newspaper on Friday.

Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said his constituents are "furious about the double standards" exposed by reports of social gatherings at Downing Street. A report by senior civil servant Sue Gray found that alcohol-fuelled events had taken place at Johnson's offices and residence when COVID-19 lockdown rules were in force.

Citing the report, Gibb said it was "inaccurate" that Johnson told the House of Commons there was no party. "To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister," he wrote in the op-ed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022