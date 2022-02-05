Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election

In a sharp admonishment of his former boss, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday Donald Trump was wrong to believe Pence had the power to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election that Trump has falsely claimed was stolen from him. After losing his re-election bid Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020, the Republican Trump in a bid to stay in office pressured Pence to block congressional certification of the results while presiding over the proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence, a loyal lieutenant during the four years of Trump's tumultuous presidency, opted not to block certification.

New York City's public school system goes meat-free on Fridays

Bring on the broccoli. New York City's public schools have started serving vegan meals once a week on Fridays, as part of an initiative by the city's Department of Education to introduce healthier food choices.

U.S. House backs sweeping China competition bill as Olympics start

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday narrowly passed a multibillion-dollar bill https://www.reuters.com/business/us-house-leaders-set-unveil-chips-china-competition-bill-2022-01-25 aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, despite Republican opposition. The Democratic-majority House backed the "America COMPETES Act of 2022" by 222-210, almost entirely along party lines. One Republican joined Democrats in voting for the measure and one Democrat voted no.

Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S. lawyer's fall

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame for taking on then-U.S. President Donald Trump before a string of criminal charges ended his legal career, was convicted on Friday of defrauding a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels. Avenatti, who faces up to 22 years behind bars, had pleaded not guilty to embezzling nearly $300,000 in book proceeds intended for Daniels.

Minneapolis police release video of fatal shooting of Black man during raid

Minneapolis police fatally shot a 22-year-old Black man during a raid on an apartment on Wednesday, newly released video recorded by a police body camera showed. The Minneapolis Police Department released the video and a still image on Thursday showing the man, Amir Locke, holding a gun as he twisted round beneath a blanket after being roused by officers who entered the apartment to carry out a search warrant.

Death toll from mass shootings in United States is rising, study finds

A government-funded research project released on Friday sheds new light on the upward trend of mass shootings in the United States, finding that the number of Americans dying from mass shooters is on the rise, and most people who commit such acts of violence have a history of trauma or were in a state of crisis. The Violence Project, funded by the Justice Department's National Institute of Justice, examined 172 mass shootings -defined as killing four or more people - dating back more than 50 years.

U.S. CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday. The vaccine has been in use under the U.S Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization since December 2020, and is now the second fully approved vaccine for COVID-19 in the United States.

U.S. winter storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Friday after a winter storm dumped sleet and heavy snow on a wide swath of the central United States this week, and more treacherous weather threatened parts of the Plains and New England. More than 370,000 customers were without power from Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee up through Ohio and into New York, Poweroutage.us reported on Friday, after an ice storm downed power lines and trees across the area on Thursday.

Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'legitimate political discourse'

The Republican Party on Friday censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, calling the probe an attack on "legitimate political discourse." Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans on the House of Representatives Jan. 6 select committee. The panel is investigating who -- including people in Trump's circle -- had any role in planning or enabling the worst assault on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.

U.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are considering lengthening the recommended interval between the first two doses of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines to eight weeks to lower the risk of heart inflammation and improve their effectiveness. Dr. Sara Oliver, an official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency was considering making the recommendation for Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of outside advisers to the CDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)