Ottawa police vow crackdown on 'dangerous' trucker protest praised by Trump

Ottawa police vowed on Friday to crack down on an "increasingly dangerous" protest by hundreds of truckers who have shut down the center of the Canadian capital for eight days to demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The well-organized blockade, which police say has relied partly on funding from sympathizers in the United States, is unprecedented by Canadian standards. Hundreds more truckers planned to enter the city this weekend, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said.

U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect American-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch. The waivers had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out non-proliferation work to effectively make it harder for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for weapons development. The waivers were rescinded by the United States in 2019 and 2020 under former President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the nuclear agreement.

Olympics-Beijing Games burst into life under shadow of COVID and conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday that not only bear the mark of the global coronavirus pandemic but are also mixing sport and global politics as few others have since the era of the Cold War. The scintillating opening ceremony ended with a member of China's Uyghur minority - whose treatment is the focus of international human rights criticism - helping to light the Olympic cauldron, hours after Xi announced a new strategic alliance with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says

The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand. Briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport's Abbey Gate. The investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire.

Analysis-ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom

The U.S. raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State's leader is a much-needed national security win for President Joe Biden after the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan while he tries to project an image of strength in a standoff with Russia over Ukraine, analysts said. Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, blew himself up as U.S. forces approached. The raid on the jihadist leader came after months of planning and was authorized by Biden earlier this week.

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the British throne on Sunday, a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years, and one which only a few monarchs across the globe have ever achieved. Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

Ukrainian troops hold drills with US missiles as military aid shipments continue

Ukrainian troops on Friday trained at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, using anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware delivered by the United States as part of a $200 million security package. Soldiers, some in white camouflage gear, fired missiles or stood observing, while military vehicles drove across a snowy landscape.

China, Russia partner up against West at Olympics summit

China and Russia on the opening day of the Winter Olympics declared a "no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West. President Xi Jinping hosted President Vladimir Putin on Friday as the two nations said their relationship was superior to any Cold War era alliance and they would work together on space, climate change, artificial intelligence and control of the internet.

Peru's Castillo says he will reshuffle Cabinet, days after naming new PM

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Friday that he will reshuffle his Cabinet, named just three days ago, after his pick for prime minister was widely condemned over allegations that he beat his daughter and late wife. Castillo, who is in his third Cabinet in six months in office, did not say if Prime Minister Hector Valer would be leaving or what other specific ministerial changes he would make.

Want North Korea breakthrough? China tells U.S. to show flexibility

The key to solving the issue of North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs is in the United States' hands, China's U.N. envoy said on Friday, urging Washington to show "more sincerity and flexibility" if it wants a breakthrough. "They should come up with more attractive and more practical, more flexible approaches, policies and actions in accommodating concerns" of North Korea, Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters. "The key in solving this issue is already in the hands of the United States.

