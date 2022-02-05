Left Menu

Tamil Nadu civic polls: AIADMK fields sanitisation worker's son from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward

In its Municipality elections, AIADMK has fielded Edwin Prabhu, son of a sanitation worker, to contest from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward as a Councillor.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-02-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 08:35 IST
AIADMK candidate Edwin Pabhu. (left in photo). Image Credit: ANI
In its Municipality elections, AIADMK has fielded Edwin Prabhu, son of a sanitation worker, to contest from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward as a Councillor. "Children of sanitation workers in my area do not have the facility to study online. If I win the election, I'll provide free Wi-Fi to them," said Edwin.

According to Edwin, Madurai's Subramaniapuram is a very important constituency and he is contesting the civic elections to serve the common people. "My parents and I come from a slum area. Therefore, I am aware of their problems. I am here to serve them and help them as soon as a problem crops up and whatever is the problem," he said.

Asked about his manifesto, Edwin said, "I am giving students free education, Wi-Fi, medical camp. I have friends who are doctors in Madurai. They are helping me." The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

