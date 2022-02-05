PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami
05-02-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.
''May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life,'' the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.
Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.
