PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 08:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

''May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life,'' the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

