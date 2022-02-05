Left Menu

'Collection from liquor stores will be used for infra development in Delhi': Bhagwant Mann hits back at BJP

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the Centre on allegations of opening liquor stores in the national capital for merely profit and said that the collection from liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development.

ANI | Barnala (Punjab) | Updated: 05-02-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 08:41 IST
'Collection from liquor stores will be used for infra development in Delhi': Bhagwant Mann hits back at BJP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the Centre on allegations of opening liquor stores in the national capital for merely profit and said that the collection from liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development. Mann was carrying out a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming elections here and met people in different areas of the district under 'Mission Punjab 2022'. During this, people welcomed Mann by showering flowers.

Speaking to ANI briefly over allegations by the Centre, Mann said, "BJP hardly has four-five seats in Delhi. The collection from liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development, building schools and ensuring proper supply of electricity. This is just an excuse. BJP doesn't have any option other than raising questions on our party." This response by Mann came after Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores for just profits.

"Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores and proved he can go to any limits for profit. I would like to ask all brothers here, imagine a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety, every day. Kejriwal did not bother about this problem and is responsible for her struggle," Union Minister for Women and Child Development said while addressing a press conference. She added, "BJP is constructing a temple and Kejriwal government is opening a liquor store near it. You will find a liquor store in the middle of tow gurudwaras in Tilak Nagar. Religion has a decorum that has been violated by the Kejriwal government... and then he promises a 'nasha-mukt' Punjab."

Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20, 2022. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
3
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022