From Amritsar's first Mayor to Dy CM, O P Soni eyeing 6th term as MLA

From Amritsar's first Mayor to Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister, Congress’ Om Prakash Soni has come a long way in his political career and is eyeing his sixth term as a legislator.

A keen battle is on the cards from the Amritsar Central constituency, as the 64-year-old Congress leader takes on BJP's Ram Chawla, who is son of former Minister Baldev Raj Chawla, AAP's Ajay Gupta, and BSP's Dalbir Kaur.

While BJP is jointly contesting polls with former chief minister Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok Congress, BSP is fighting in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal.

Elected as Amritsar's first Mayor in 1991, Soni, the MLA from Amritsar Central, had in 2017 polls defeated his nearest rival BJP's Tarun Chugh.

Soni was first elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in 1997, then again in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

He was twice elected as Independent MLA from Amritsar West seat, but won the same seat for a third time as a Congress nominee in 2007. He got elected from Amritsar Central - a reserved seat-- in 2012 again as Congress nominee.

Soni had contested the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and had narrowly lost to Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was then a BJP leader. Sidhu later joined the Congress ahead of 2017 assembly polls.

The constituency is a bustling area that comprises commercial and residential areas inside the old walled city.

It is famous for Darbar Sahib (Golden temple), the holiest of the Sikh shrines, which attracts thousands of pilgrims daily, besides the Jallianwala Bagh. The centre of attraction here is the Heritage Street running down from Town Hall building to the Golden Temple Plaza.

The 1-kilometre stretch of Heritage Street begins at the old Town Hall building, which houses the Partition Museum, and goes up to the Darbar Sahib via Jallianwala Bagh.

Bright lamp posts, buildings with Rajputana and Mughal architectural domes and jharokhas, LED lights illuminate the facades. The signboards for all shops have been aesthetically unified.

''I am seeking votes on developmental plank,'' Soni told PTI.

He said he is fighting his eighth election which includes the ones he fought when he became Mayor and the parliamentary polls in 2009.

As he inaugurated his election office in his Central constituency a few days ago, he was heavily garlanded by party workers and supporters.

''There is great enthusiasm among workers. I am going to fight my eighth election and I have always got love and support of people,'' he said after inaugurating the office.

Congress will again form government, Soni asserts.

Asked about conjectures rife about AAP leading in the fray, Soni dismissed them as mere “hype”.

''Last time too the same surveys gave them 100 (of the 117) seats, but they ended up winning 20, and out of those too many MLAs deserted them. It is only the hype they generate, but the situation on the ground is that people will bring back Congress with full majority,” he said.

Addressing people, he said, ''I am your ‘Sewadar’, I have been serving this area for 32 years. I served you as Mayor, as MLA, then as Minister and now as Deputy CM. When leaders from other parties come to seek votes, ask them what have they done for you and why are they seen only at the time of election.” ''This is not my election, but you are fighting this election,'' he added.

Asked why he doesn’t attack his rivals like other politicians do, he said he likes to keep it “simple”. ''I have kept my politics simple, which is to do your work and leave the rest to the people. I am always available to my constituents and they return the love ten times over.” He spelled out several developmental initiatives he took for his constituency, and several “pro-people” and “pro-poor” decisions taken by the present Channi government.

Ram Chawla of BJP said there is great enthusiasm among party workers and the people are looking for a change.

''People are fed up with Congress' misrule. They made false promises on jobs, drugs issue, besides there is rampant corruption. Law and order has broken down and gangster culture is on the rise,'' Chawla said.

Senior BJP leader Shwait Malik also exuded confidence that people will oust Congress and will bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab.

''Punjab needs a double-engine government and people are eagerly waiting for the polls,'' said Malik.

The BSP candidate said that if elected, it will work on improve roads, solve the sewage problem, and ensure clean water supply.

