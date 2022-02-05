Left Menu

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said. Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:19 IST
Mahathir Mohamad Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Malaysia

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 96-year-old former prime minister, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for the continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement. "He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment. The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

On Friday, Mahathir's office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

