Congress party on Saturday released a list of as many as 30 'star campaigners' for the ensuing third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:08 IST
UP assembly polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, Baghel among Cong's star campaigners for third phase
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi among Congress 30-star campaigners for third phase (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress party on Saturday released a list of as many as 30 'star campaigners' for the ensuing third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list includes names of top party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohammed Azharuddin and others.

The list also includes names of Congress leaders like Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Misra "Mona", former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Uttar Pradesh Election observer and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Salman Khurshid. Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Hardik Patel, Ranjeet Singh Judeo, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Gaikwad, Supriya Shrinate, Harendra Aggarwal, Rohit Chaudhary, Tauquir Alam, Satyanarayan Patel, Pradeep Narwal, Vikas Awasti, Mukesh Chauhan, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Rajiv Shukla, Deepender Singh Hooda will also campaign for party candidates.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

