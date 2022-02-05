Left Menu

SP doing politics of appeasement, only BJP can do development in UP: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at the Samajwadi Party accusing it of doing "politics of appeasement", and asserted that "only BJP can do development" in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:13 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Baldev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The minister's remarks came while he started his day-long campaigning in the state by addressing a public gathering from the Baldev constituency.

"Samajwadi Party does politics of appeasement. Politics should be done for the welfare and development of people not for making government. Politics should not be based on caste or creed. Samajwadi Party is doing religion and caste-based politics," Singh said. Noting "what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, it completed", the Defence Minister said, "the development of new India is possible with the development of UP and only BJP can do development in UP".

Singh reminded that how politicians in independent India did not complete the promises that they made to the public. Remembering Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the Defence Minister said the "BJP is working on the direction and vision given by Pt Deendayal Upadhyay".

The Defence Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandi, saying he "talked about China-India clash in Galwan Valley. He believes anything that he read. He said only 3 Chinese jawans were killed in Galwan. I would like to clarify, as per an Australia-based newspaper, 38-50 Chinese jawans were killed, not 2-4" The Minister asserted that "Indian borders are safe".

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

