Stalin led meet resolves to send anti-NEET Bill again to TN Guv
- Country:
- India
A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.
The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.
The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M K Stalin
- Assembly
- Tamil Nadu Assembly
- Bill
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Utpal Parrikar to announce his decision on contesting Goa assembly polls today
UN General Assembly head urges peace during Beijing Olympics
UP: Adityanath releases BJP's song for assembly polls
UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav invited Mamata Banerjee to campaign for him because his chances of winning are slim, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh
BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab assembly polls, including 13 Sikhs.