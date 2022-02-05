Left Menu

Stalin led meet resolves to send anti-NEET Bill again to TN Guv

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:15 IST
Tamil NAdu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the all-party meeting. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

