Parkash Singh Badal to undergo health check-up at PGIMER

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94), who recently recovered from COVID-19, will undergo a health check-up at PGIMER here, a party leader said on Saturday.
The former Punjab chief minister was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior.
Parkash Singh Badal will come from Muktsar to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh for a health check-up, said Harcharan Bains, principal advisor to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Notably, Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time chief minister, is seeking re-election from Lambi constituency in the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.
