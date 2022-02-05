Left Menu

Modi left farmers on road amid Covid, Congress won't ever do that: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Udhamsinghnagar | Updated: 05-02-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:52 IST
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of leaving farmers on roads for a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said his party will never do that.

Addressing a virtual rally in Kichha here ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the Congress leader also said India does not have a prime minister but a king who expects the public to keep quiet when he takes a decision.

Gandhi said the Congress will not shut its doors on farmers, youths, labourers or the poor and it wants a partnership with them.

Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

