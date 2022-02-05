DMK unit flays TN Governor over NEET

The Puducherry unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for returning the anti-NEET Bill back to the State Assembly and said the action was a case of violating democratic principles and smashes the dream of poor students to become doctors.

Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry Assembly R Siva, in a statement, on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Governor had transgressed his constitutional responsibility by adopting a negative stand. ''The intention of the State government is to scrap NEET which enables poor students to become doctors. Instead of adopting a pro-active role, the Governor has only manifested his loyalty to the NDA government at the Centre,'' he said.

Siva said it is also perplexing that the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan too has extended her support to the Tamil Nadu Governor by justifying his action on the anti-NEET Bill.

