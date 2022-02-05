Left Menu

DMK unit flays TN Governor over NEET

The Puducherry unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK has condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for returning the anti-NEET Bill back to the State Assembly and said the action was a case of violating democratic principles and smashes the dream of poor students to become doctors.Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry Assembly R Siva, in a statement, on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Governor had transgressed his constitutional responsibility by adopting a negative stand.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:29 IST
DMK unit flays TN Governor over NEET
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for returning the anti-NEET Bill back to the State Assembly and said the action was a case of violating democratic principles and smashes the dream of poor students to become doctors.

Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry Assembly R Siva, in a statement, on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Governor had transgressed his constitutional responsibility by adopting a negative stand. ''The intention of the State government is to scrap NEET which enables poor students to become doctors. Instead of adopting a pro-active role, the Governor has only manifested his loyalty to the NDA government at the Centre,'' he said.

Siva said it is also perplexing that the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan too has extended her support to the Tamil Nadu Governor by justifying his action on the anti-NEET Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022