Punjab ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal taken to Mohali hospital for post-Covid check up

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid check-up.

The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a cardiac and pulmonary check-up, sources in the hospital said.

Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier.

Parkash Singh Badal came from Muktsar to the private hospital in Mohali for a health check-up, said Harcharan Bains, principal advisor to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The SAD patriarch was advised bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups and he has been maintaining this periodic regimen, especially after being tested for COVID-19, Bains said. He added that Parkash Singh Badal has been routinely interacting with people in the election campaign in the state.

The party had earlier said that he would be taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. Notably, Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time chief minister, is seeking re-election from Lambi constituency in the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)