Left Menu

Maha: Attacked by 'Shiv Sena gundas' in Pune, claims BJP leader Somaiya

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:29 IST
Maha: Attacked by 'Shiv Sena gundas' in Pune, claims BJP leader Somaiya
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday claimed he was ''attacked'' by ''Shiv Sena gundas'' in Pune Municipal Corporation premises when he had gone there in connection with allegations of irregularities in contracts to run jumbo COVID-19 hospitals.

''I am attacked by Shiv Sena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika,'' he tweeted, while BJP Pune president Jagdish Mulik said the former had to be taken to Sancheti Hospital for treatment.

Condemning the attack on Somaiya, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North fell down when he was manhandled.

He said Somaiya was not one to be intimidated by such tactics, adding that the latter had similar experiences when he visited Yavatmal to speak on allegations against Bhavna Gavali as well as Hasan Mushrif (in Kolhapur).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022