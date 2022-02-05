France's Macron spoke with NATO's Stoltenberg ahead of Moscow trip

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone to NATO'S Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday ahead of his trip to Moscow next week to help defuse the crisis over Ukraine, the French presidency said.

The statement said Macron stressed during the call "the need to continue efforts to find through dialogue a de-escalation path" that respects the "fundamental principles of European security, the sovereignty of the states and the resulting rights".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)