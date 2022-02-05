Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut questions credibility of agencies after BJP fields ex-ED officer in UP polls

We will also contest the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh on 15 to 20 seats, he said.Raut, who is the editor of Shiv Senas mouthpiece Saamana, also alleged that nominations of his partys candidates were rejected in Uttar Pradesh on the directives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP.Around 15 nominations of our candidates were cancelled in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of the BJP because it is afraid of losing at the hands of our candidates.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:49 IST
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut questions credibility of agencies after BJP fields ex-ED officer in UP polls
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday questioned the credibility of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the officers of which are opting for voluntary retirement and joining political parties, and said the Sena will contest on 50 to 60 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

''The BJP uses officers of enforcement agencies to raid its political rivals and then gives them tickets to contest elections,'' he said, hitting out at the saffron party which has announced former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh's candidature from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow.

Talking to reporters here, Raut wondered how can anyone trust an agency when one of its officers contests an election on a BJP ticket.

He said teams of the ED are visiting the houses of opposition leaders in Maharashtra, adding that a press conference on the issue will be held soon.

Talking about his party's plans regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Raut said the Shiv Sena will contest on 50 to 60 seats.

''We have already declared candidates on around 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh. We are not in an alliance with any major party but have partnered with some smaller groups. We will also contest the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh on 15 to 20 seats,'' he said.

Raut, who is the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece ''Saamana'', also alleged that nominations of his party's candidates were rejected in Uttar Pradesh on the directives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''Around 15 nominations of our candidates were cancelled in Uttar Pradesh at the behest of the BJP because it is afraid of losing at the hands of our candidates. We will continue with our efforts and contest the polls,'' he said.

Criticising a recent attack on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Raut said, ''Tall claims on law and order are made in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that the rule of gangsters has been finished, but when political leaders visit the state, bullets are fired at them. This means that the state of law and order is not right in Uttar Pradesh.'' PTI CDN SAB RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022