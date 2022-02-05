Punjab polls: Enforcement teams seize valuables worth Rs 316 cr since model code of conduct came into force

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for Punjab Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 316.66 crore in violation of the code till February 2, said a press release. Giving details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju today said that the surveillance teams have seized 29.63 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 16 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 278.58 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 20.47 crore, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1215 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 2956 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 2219 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that from a security point of view 1097 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of CrPC act. He informed that all the 2793 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 17,220 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said that of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state 3,76,925 weapons have been deposited till date. Whereas, 76 without licenses weapons were seized in the state. (ANI)

