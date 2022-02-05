Left Menu

Majuli assembly bypoll on Mar 7

05-02-2022
Bypoll to fill the Majuli assembly seat in Assam, which was vacated by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will be held on March 7, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Sonowal, now a Union minister, had resigned from the assembly seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha last year.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on February 10, according to the schedule announced by the poll panel.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with counting for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur assembly elections.

The five states will go to polls from February 10 to March 7. The seventh and last phase of assembly elections in UP will be held on March 7.

Majuli is the world's largest river island and it got the status of a district when Sonowal was the Assam chief minister.

