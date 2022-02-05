Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi performs 'Ganga Aarti' in Haridwar

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi performs 'Ganga Aarti' in Haridwar
Tweeting one video of himself offering prayers, Gandhi said in Hindi, ''Salutations to Ganga ji! Praying for the bright future of Uttarakhand.'' Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday performed 'Ganga aarti' at the famous Har Ki Pauri Ghat here during his visit to Uttarakhand and said that he prayed for the ''bright future'' of the state.

He posted on Twitter three videos of himself participating in the 'Ganga aarti' amid 'Har Har Gange' chants by the huge crowd present there.

Earlier in the day, at a farmers rally in the state, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaving protesting farmers on roads for a year amid the pandemic and alleged India now has a king who believes people should keep quiet when he makes a decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

