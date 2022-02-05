Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya's 216-foot statue; hails 11th century saint's message of equality of all

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:07 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya's 216-foot statue; hails 11th century saint's message of equality of all
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 216-foot tall 'Statue of Equality', commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, and drove home the 11th century Bhakti saint's message of equality of all.

Hailing Ramanujacharya's message of equality of all humans, Modi said the saint has been an inspiration to the country's unity and integrity.

Though he was born in the south, Sri Ramanujacharya's influence spread throughout the country, he said.

Modi, who is on a day's visit to Hyderabad, visited the Ashram of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy where the statue was installed.

The statue of equality commemorates Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1,000th birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

