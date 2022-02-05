Shivpal Yadav pleads with people to reelect him with record margin

Fighting the 2022 UP assembly as a joint candidate of his party along with Samajwadi Party from his family bastion Jaswantnagar here in the district, PSP chief Shivpal Yadav on Saturday pleaded with people to reelect him with a record margin.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief is fighting the polls this time after a truce with his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Jaswantnagar in Etawah district goes to poll on February 20 during the third phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections.

Electioneering for himself in different villages of his constituency, Shivpal Yadav urged voters to vote for him in large numbers, so that he wins by a record margin.

People also greeted Shivpal Yadav, the sitting MLA from Jaswantnagar, on his birthday and assured him of a win. People also requested him to get built drains in villages and help them rid of stray animals damaging crops, to which Shivpal Yadav said all their problems will be solved after March 10, a PSPL statement said.

The relationship between Yadav and his nephew had turned sour in 2016 after Akhilesh Yadav sacked him from his Cabinet.

Akhilesh Yadav subsequently became the SP president in January 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party PSPL.

Samajwadi Party suffered big electoral losses in the 2017 assembly polls, slipping to 47 from 224 seats in 2012.

The family feud that began in 2016-17 is attributed to among the causes of the SP electoral debacle.

An old hand in politics, Shivpal Yadav, along with Mulayam Singh Yadav, is considered to have played an important role in strengthening the Samajwadi Party since its early days.

