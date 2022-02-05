Left Menu

Telangana PCC chief lodges complaint with police against Telangana CM over remarks on Constitution

Hyderabad, Feb 5 PTI Congress Telangana unit president and party MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday lodged a complaint with police in Siddipet district seeking registration of a case against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his alleged remarks seeking a new Constitution in the country.Revanth Reddy, in the complaint lodged at Gajwel Police Station, said that the Chief Minister made some controversial remarks during a press conference held at Pragathi Bhavan on February 1, a release from Congress party said here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:08 IST
Revanth Reddy, in the complaint lodged at Gajwel Police Station, said that the Chief Minister made some controversial remarks during a press conference held at Pragathi Bhavan on February 1, a release from Congress party said here. KCR, (as Rao is also known) had blamed the present Constitution for not fulfilling the aspirations of people in the last 75 years, the TPCC chief said.

He said KCR's demand for repeal of the present Constitution and its replacement with a new one amounts to treason. Therefore, he demanded that a criminal case, under relevant sections, be booked against KCR, the release said.

Asked on the complaint by Revanth Reddy, a senior police official said he has given a ''representation'' and they are obtaining legal opinion on it and based on it they will procced further. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have lodged formal complaints in almost all the police stations of Telangana against KCR for his remarks, the release added.

