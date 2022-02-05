Left Menu

Raje attacks Rajasthan govt over REET paper leak case

It is clear from this that the wires of the paper leak case are connected to the government. The former board president has also said the paper of the REET has been leaked under political patronage, she added.The Congress-led Rajasthan government should tender an apology to the youngsters of the state and get the real culprits punished, the BJP leader said.The Special Operation Group SOG of the state police is investigating the REET paper leak case.

Raje attacks Rajasthan govt over REET paper leak case
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje hit out at the state government on Saturday over the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

Sharing a media report on the issue, Raje tweeted: ''At whose behest were the papers of competitive examinations that are kept in the treasury were kept in the Shiksha Sankul? How did the coaching operator reach the strong room? It is clear from this that the wires of the paper leak case are connected to the government.'' ''The former board president has also said the paper of the REET has been leaked under political patronage,'' she added.

The Congress-led Rajasthan government should tender an apology to the youngsters of the state and get the real culprits punished, the BJP leader said.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the state police is investigating the REET paper leak case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

