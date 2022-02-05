Left Menu

Maha: Cong ignored in Jalna development body due to Tope, says MLA

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:39 IST
Jalna Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal on Saturday claimed his party had got the lowest representation in the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) here and said he would raise this issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Congress is one of the constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi along with the Shiv Sena and NCP.

''The state government appointed nine special invitees in the DPDC. of which just one is from the Congress, while six are from the NCP and two from the Shiv Sena. As per the MVA formula, Congress should have got 40 per cent share, which comes to three seats,'' he told reporters.

He alleged the Congress got such a low representation due to guardian minister Rajesh Tope, who is also chairperson of the DPDC, a body entrusted with implementing and monitoring development schemes.

Its members include guardian minister, president of Zilla Parishad, district collector, MLCs, statutory board functionaries, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

