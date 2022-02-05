Yogi greeted by both ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’, Jai Shri Ram at Gorakhpur gurudwara

Greeted by both 'Jo Bole so Nihal Sat Sri Akal' and 'Jai Sri Ram', at Mohaddipur Gurudwara in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked people for working for his poll campaign like previous elections.

While addressing a Punjabi Sammelan at the gurudwara soon after being welcomed by the gurudwara samiti members with the twin slogan, the chief minister asked them to vote judiciously to ensure the continued development of the state.

Stating that he will not be present in his constituency physically as he would need to give most of his time to other parts in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said he has been noticing the community people working for his electoral campaign like the previous elections and thanked them for it.

Gorakhpur goes to the polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Making an appeal to everyone to vote and take forward the development and good governance model in the state, he said, "During the past five years, the image of the state has improved and it is very good now.'' ''Before 2017, the new generation was depressed due to the negative image of the state but they are no longer facing such challenges now when they go out of the state," he said.

The chief minister said the western UP earlier faced the challenges of communal riots and exodus but the BJP government did not control only the anarchy but also the migration.

"Now businessmen are returning and doing business. Daughters are going to schools and mothers and sisters are safe. Every poor is getting the benefits of welfare scheme without discrimination," he said.

Adityanath also performed puja at Gopal temple in Mohaddipur and took part in a door-to-door campaign in the Punjabi colony where the locals showered flower petals on him.

At the temple, he met two little girls, Tarni and Rishika and motivated them to study assiduously.

