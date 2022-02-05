Left Menu

Modi govt failed to create jobs as promised, alleges Cong leader Hardik Patel

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:59 IST
Modi govt failed to create jobs as promised, alleges Cong leader Hardik Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday alleged the Narendra Modi government has failed to create jobs as promised in 2014 and that it was ''ruining'' the lives of the youngsters.

Claiming there were over 60 lakh job vacancies with the Central government jobs, he alleged that recruitment drives were not being carried out.

''The prime minister had promised to create two crore jobs every year. But today the country is witnessing an increase in unemployment. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the country Breaking all records,'' Patel said.

The Congress leader from Gujarat said the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 with a slogan of 'Acche Din Aayenge' (good days will come), ''but this central government is ruining the life of youngsters''.

''If youngsters of the country demand jobs, they are being beaten up,'' said Patel, who is on a tour of poll-bound Punjab.

He claimed unemployment was much higher in BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

As against BJP which is playing ''divisive politics'', the Congress is talking about providing employment, education and good governance, Patel said.

Only the Congress can lead Punjab on the path of progress, he said and exuded confidence that it will return to power with an overwhelming majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022