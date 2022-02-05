Left Menu

SP, BSP, Cong all shielded people with criminal antecedents: Anurag Thakur

He also mocked opposition leaders claim of burying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi governments after the elections.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:28 IST
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused all three key opposition parties of Uttar Pradesh -- the SP, BSP and Congress -- of shielding people with criminal antecedents.

''The people associated with the SP, BSP and Congress kept extending protection to criminals and their people grabbed the land of the poor and occupied them through the mafia raj. But the common people have understood well about them,'' the minister, also the co-in-charge of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, said while talking to newspersons here.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the minister also flew kites at the BJP headquarters here and exuded confidence that his party will return to power in UP in the 2022 assembly elections.

“The flight of development will definitely go higher. The BJP does not undermine anyone but believes in flying high on its own. This is a double-engine government, the Modi-Yogi government. It made pucca houses for the poor in Uttar Pradesh and gave electricity connections and free medical facilities to them,” he said.

Asserting that the state BJP government has liberated Uttar Pradesh from mafia and criminals, he said pucca houses were made for the poor on the land which was freed from these mafias. He also mocked opposition leaders claim of burying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi governments after the elections.

