Those behind Mahatma Gandhi's assassination opened fir at me: Owaisi

AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday cautioned minorities against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he will not keep his promises once the election process is over.The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief also alleged that those behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi were the ones who opened fire at him.They fired bullets at me because I dared to look into the eyes of BJP and tell the truth.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:40 IST
AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday cautioned minorities against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he will not keep his promises once the election process is over.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also alleged that those behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi were the ones who opened fire at him.

''They fired bullets at me because I dared to look into the eyes of BJP and tell the truth. Those who fired at me are the very people who had murdered Mahatama Gandhi. If you kill one Owaisi, lakhs of Owaisis will be born,'' he claimed at a public meeting in Asara village in support of party candidate Anees Ahmed from Chhaprauli seat. On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.

On the participation of Muslims in politics, he said, ''They go to the doorsteps of others and ask for tickets, they should come to me, we will give (them) tickets.'' Sounding a cautionary note against the SP president, Owaisi claimed, ''I'm alerting you today that Akhilesh will cheat you again. He is giving a lollipop to minority community leaders that they will be made Rajya Sabha members, MLCs, but he will not do anything later.'' He said his party will make minority community members sit on their shoulders and polish their politics but ''Akhilesh will drown them''. In an attempt to highlight the power of a vote, he said that just as an elephant is tied from a chain, similarly Muslims have been tied up by political parties. They should recognise their power and break the chains to become as strong as an elephant, he said. Owaisi also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged, 'Yogi Baba' tells lies like 'his Ustad (Narendra) Modi'.

