Akhilesh promises early recruitment in UP to ensure jobs for youngsters

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said if the alliance led by his party forms the next government in Uttar Pradesh, it will start the process of early recruitment to ensure jobs for youngsters.

''If need be, relaxation in age would also be given,'' he told a rally here while campaigning for SP candidate Sanjai Lathar in the Mat Assembly constituency.

Yadav also addressed public meetings in Mathura along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary in support of the SP-RLD candidate from Mathura, Devendra Agrawal.

He said like the procedure adopted by the previous SP government, there will be early recruitment in the state.

Yadav also promised free electricity up to 300 units to every household, free power to farmers for irrigation, reintroduction of the old pension scheme and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the farmers who died during their year-long agitation against three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre.

Praising the role of the farmers, who continued to work in their fields in spite of the declaration of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said the country would have faced a problem of food shortage had the farmers not worked without fear during the pandemic.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also lauded the farmers for their unity that forced the BJP-led govt at the Centre to withdraw the three laws.

Accusing BJP leaders of attempting to create a rift between the SP and the RLD by claiming that the two parties will part ways after the Uttar Pradesh polls, he said after entering into an alliance, his party does not withdraw from it.

Yadav claimed that the saffron party is getting nervous, sensing the mood of the voters in favour of the SP-RLD alliance.

Hitting out at Yogi Adityanath, he alleged that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has no work apart from spreading lies.

In order to protect the Constitution and the future of Uttar Pradesh, the need of the hour is to rout the BJP in the upcoming election, Yadav added.

Chaudhary said after forming the government in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-RLD alliance would plan for the real development of the state and provide relief to people from the misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''The BJP is trying to divide people one the lines of caste, while according to the policies of Babasaheb Ambedkar and (former prime minister) Chaudhary Charan Singh, there is no place for casteism in politics, he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

