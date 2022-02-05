It's 90 per cent versus 10 per cent now, says Adityanath on UP polls

Claiming that the BJP was heading to a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the electoral battle now will be ''90 percent versus 10 percent'' in favour of his party instead of ''80 per cent versus 20 per cent'' Emphasising on his government's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, he said thta ''bulldozer and development'' will go together in the state under the BJP. ''The people of UP are going to choose a strong double-engine government and not the spineless government of SP that hides behind the mafia,'' he said.

''Even before the first phase of polling in the UP elections, the fight has now turned into 90 percent versus 10 percent instead of the 80 percent versus 20 percent,'' he said.

On a visit to Shamli district, the chief minister visited the district hospital and reviewed the arrangements made for COVID-19.

Later addressing a public gathering, he attacked the Samajwadi Party alleging the development under the previous government was limited to the construction of cemetery boundaries and said the SP should ''ask for votes there''. ''In today's Uttar Pradesh, there are no more bomb explosions... rather there is now Kanwar Yatra amidst chants of 'Bum-Bum','' Adityanath said.

Listing the achievements of his government, he said, ''Infrastructural development like airports, expressways, and giving respect to farmers has never been on the agenda of SP. Whenever they were in power, they gave shelter to the criminals,'' he said.

Recalling the Muzaffarnagar riots, the chief minister, said “Now these rioters walk around begging for their lives with placards hanging around their necks''.

While interacting with the public in the Thana Bhawan assembly constituency, the CM took a jibe at the alliance of SP and RLD saying this ''do ladkon ki jodi'' has nothing new to serve. These people belong to the '''dark zone'' (drought-hit) as even the hand pumps dried down during their government, he said.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, he said that when the Muzaffarnagar riots were taking place and people were migrating from Kairana, they were hiding in their dens. One of them caused riots sitting in Lucknow, but BJP leaders like Suresh Rana and Sanjeev Baliyan risked their lives for the safety of the public, he said.

