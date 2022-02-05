BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha members to be present in House on Tuesday
- Country:
- India
The BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on Tuesday, sources said.
They said the whip was issued by the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament in the Upper House on Tuesday.
The sources said the BJP has also asked its MPs in the Lok Sabha, barring those who are on election duties on behalf of the party, to remain present in the House on Monday.
The prime minister is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in the Lower House on Monday, they said, adding that the BJP has not issued any whip to its Lok Sabha members.
