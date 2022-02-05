Cong leader Anand Sharma slams Telangana CM's call to rewrite Constitution

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of violating his oath of office with his call to rewrite the Constitution.

Sharma, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, said he strongly disagreed with Rao and said his statement is totally unacceptable.

''Strongly disagreeing with K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana on his call for rewriting of Constitution, which is unacceptable. This is a trap of those who are plotting to dismantle India's constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all,'' Sharma said on Twitter.

''PM, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and MPs have taken oath to uphold Constitution. @TelanganaCMO has violated his oath of office, which is a matter of concern,'' the former union minister said.

Rao had proposed that the Constitution be rewritten since it has not fulfilled the aspirations of Indians.

