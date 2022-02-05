NE inter-state boundary problems will be solved under Shah : Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Saturday expressed confidence that the boundary disputes among the North Eastern states will be resolved under the able leadership of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I think it (the boundary disputes among the NE states) will be resolved with the focussed attention being given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shahji and with his guidance and support provided to each state government,” Rijiju, who was here to address party workers on the union budget, told journalists.

He said now there is very good platform and opportunity for all the state governments, specially the NE state chief ministers, to maneuver in a way which will lead to amicable and peaceful solution of all boundary disputes between the states in the region.

“We are very hopeful. Now there are visible signs coming up. You must be seeing that at the chief ministers' meeting ,the union home minister is talking to all them,'' he said.

The careful attention paid by the union home minister was never seen during the Congress regime, he asserted.

Rijiju said that after several rounds of discussion, Meghalaya and Assam are now waiting for the Centre to finalize the border agreement in six of the twelve areas of difference shared between the two states.

Asked, the union minister said the Centre has asked the NE states to amicably resolve all boundary issues among themselves without resorting to any violence.

“Sometimes problems arise along the border lines, some actions by some local officers or local people do generate tension. But it is the responsibility of the state governments and the district administrations to ensure that in case of any dispute or unresolved boundary issues, there should be peaceful negotiations and formal talks. It should be resolved in the best appropriate manner,” he said.

Stating that border issues are always sensitive, the Union Law & Justice Minister said, “It must be tread carefully and must be dealt with proper care. After all we (NE states) are not enemies but seven sisters, and now eight with Sikkim. We must ensure that we coexist peacefully and we have to show our ability to handle all the issues in the best possible manner.” PTI JOP KK KK KK

