Left Menu

Manipur polls: Cong, Left parties announce alliance, launches 18-point common agenda

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday announced the alliance of 6 political parties and named it as Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) and launched launch 18-point common agenda of the alliance.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:18 IST
Manipur polls: Cong, Left parties announce alliance, launches 18-point common agenda
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo:Twitter/Jairam Ramesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday announced the alliance of 6 political parties and named it as Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) and launched launch 18-point common agenda of the alliance. The common agenda of the alliance also includes unemployment allowances to youth and full implementation of Article 371 (c) of Indian Constitution.

Ramesh mentioned the 6 political parties in the alliance, "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance(MPSA) of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) was launched today with 18-point Common Agenda." "We will have a 3D approach--determination, dedication and discipline--to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party and form a new government to protect democracy, diversity and Constitution," he tweeted.

The agenda also includes promises like, "universal access to safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply, fight against drug menace by implementing the law without fear or favour and fulfil democratic aspirations of all regions," among others. The elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022