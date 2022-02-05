Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi gives copy of Congress youth manifesto to BJP workers in Aligarh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was campaigning in Aligarh on Saturday, gave the party's youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who came near her vehicle as workers of two parties were campaigning.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:24 IST
Priyanka Gandhi gives copy of Congress youth manifesto to BJP workers in Aligarh
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Aligarh, UP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was campaigning in Aligarh on Saturday, gave the party's youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who came near her vehicle as workers of two parties were campaigning. Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in several areas of Aligarh and was surrounded by party workers. At a local market, some BJP workers were also shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress leader leaned down from her vehicle and exchanged a few words with the BJP workers. A man in the crowd wearing a BJP cap apparently refused to take the youth manifesto while the one next to him accepted it. Some distance away, a BJP worker was carrying the party flag. Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidate in the Khair Assembly constituency of Aligarh. She also held a door-to-door campaign.

Congress had last month released its youth manifesto to provide a framework for providing jobs to the youth in Uttar Pradesh and promised to bring a timetable for exams and results. "I want to say to people that if you want a change, jobs, development in the state then vote for us. The rest of the political parties are doing the same type of politics," she told ANI.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022