Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over Lata Mangeshkar's health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:37 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep concern over the health of singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that India needs her.

Mangeshkar is admitted in a hospital in Mumbai and is said to be critical.

''Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery,'' the Congress said on its Twitter handle. ''Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her,'' the party said quoting Gandhi said.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

