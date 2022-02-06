Manipur assembly polls: CM N Biren Singh files nomination

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers from Heingang constituency in Imphal East district for the upcoming assembly election.

State BJP president A Sharda Devi accompanied the party candidate when he reached the office of the returning officer.

''It gives me immense pleasure to file the nomination as the BJP candidate from Heingang AC at the Office of Returning Officer today,'' the CM tweeted.

''Best wishes to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the upcoming election,'' he said.

Five more candidates of various political parties also filed their nominations from different constituencies during the day, official sources said.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

