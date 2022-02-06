Left Menu

Cong , Left parties form pre-poll alliance in Manipur

A pre-poll alliance called Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance MPSA was formed in the state on Saturday by six non-BJP parties - the Congress, CPI, CPI M, Forward Block, RSP and JD S for the February-March Assembly poll. Polling for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-02-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 00:12 IST
Cong , Left parties form pre-poll alliance in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

A pre-poll alliance called Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) was formed in the state on Saturday by six non-BJP parties - the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block, RSP and JD (S) for the February-March Assembly poll. The alliance was announced at a press conference held jointly by the six political parties at the Congress Bhawan here. AICC election observer in charge of Manipur, Jairam Ramesh, former state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Left parties representative Moirangthem Nara Singh attended the meeting. The MPSA leaders said that they have agreed to implement a 18-point agenda if they voted to power in Manipur.

The agenda includes saving the territorial integrity of Manipur and historical boundaries of the state, to enact the right to free healthcare laws to benefit the people of Manipur, to provide unemployment allowance to the youths of the state, to preserve communal harmony in the state and to deliver economic justice by ensuring livelihood income to every family in Manipur, the leaders said. Polling for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
3
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022