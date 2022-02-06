Cong , Left parties form pre-poll alliance in Manipur

A pre-poll alliance called Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) was formed in the state on Saturday by six non-BJP parties - the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block, RSP and JD (S) for the February-March Assembly poll. The alliance was announced at a press conference held jointly by the six political parties at the Congress Bhawan here. AICC election observer in charge of Manipur, Jairam Ramesh, former state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Left parties representative Moirangthem Nara Singh attended the meeting. The MPSA leaders said that they have agreed to implement a 18-point agenda if they voted to power in Manipur.

The agenda includes saving the territorial integrity of Manipur and historical boundaries of the state, to enact the right to free healthcare laws to benefit the people of Manipur, to provide unemployment allowance to the youths of the state, to preserve communal harmony in the state and to deliver economic justice by ensuring livelihood income to every family in Manipur, the leaders said. Polling for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

