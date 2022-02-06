Left Menu

Peru's latest PM resigns amid past domestic violence reports

Perus newly named prime minister resigned Saturday a day after President Pedro Castillo announced that he will renew his Cabinet yet again amid the biggest crisis since his administration began.Hector Valer, the third prime minister in the six months of Castillos government, said he was machine-gunned by the newspapers that created an image of him as abusive and violent. Local media released police complaints from 2016 against Valer for domestic violence in which his wife and daughter accused him of physical aggression, including kicking, punching and pulling hair.Valer denied having assaulted them.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 06-02-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 06:38 IST
Peru's latest PM resigns amid past domestic violence reports
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Peru's newly named prime minister resigned Saturday a day after President Pedro Castillo announced that he will renew his Cabinet yet again amid the biggest crisis since his administration began.

Hector Valer, the third prime minister in the six months of Castillo's government, said he was “machine-gunned by the newspapers” that created an image of him as “abusive and violent.” Local media released police complaints from 2016 against Valer for domestic violence in which his wife and daughter accused him of physical aggression, including kicking, punching and pulling hair.

Valer denied having assaulted them. His wife passed away in 2021. He is Peru's shortest-serving prime minister in the last 42 years at just three days on the job. Castillo will name a new prime minister, his fourth, and has promised the new Cabinet will be broad-based and open to all political parties.

Castillo's government remains mired in crisis. For the first time people who voted for him in the 2021 election are protesting, criticizing his lack of care in choosing ministers. Former conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori, who lost to Castillo, said earlier that Peru's president must resign.

“He does not know how to summon people; he does not feel the responsibility of the position,” she said.

Castillo, a former rural schoolteacher, began his administration on July 28, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
3
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022