All will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision, says Sidhu ahead of announcement of Cong CM face

Ahead of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said everybody will abide by his decision.

Gandhi will be visiting Ludhiana on Sunday to hold a virtual rally and announce the chief ministerial face of the party.

''Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!'' Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are the main contenders for the chief ministerial candidate. Both have assured Gandhi they will stand by the party's decision.

During his last visit to Punjab on January 27, Gandhi announced at a virtual rally in Ludhiana that the Congress will soon declare its chief ministerial candidate and a decision on it will be taken after consulting party workers.

Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

On Saturday, Sidhu, without naming any party, had said that a face would decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not.

He also stressed that only a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys people's trust can ensure that 60 contestants get elected as legislators.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

