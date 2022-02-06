Lata Mangeshkar's voice will continue to live on: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's demise was a big shock for everyone, but her voice will continue to live on.

NCP president Sharad Pawar also paid homage to the singing legend, and in a tweet said she will continue to live on through her melodious and immortal voice.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said with Mangeshkar's death, the country has not only lost a voice, but the soul of Indian music.

The 92-year-old singer died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

Gadkari in the morning visited the Mumbai-based Breach Candy Hospital, where Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in the morning after undergoing treatment since last month.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Gadkari said Lata Mangeshkar was the ''pride of India'' and her voice gave pride and respect to the country in the world.

Her voice was considered the ''seventh wonder of the world'' and she held a record of singing maximum songs in several languages, the Union transport minister said.

''Her death is a tremendous loss to the country and the field of music...the vacuum will never be filled,'' he said.

Gadkari recalled that the Mangeshkar family, comprising the singer and her siblings, had lent their voices to ''Sagara Pran Talmalala'', a composition of social reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

He said Lata Mangeshkar was proud of the country's heritage and those who fought for its independence.

Later, Gadkari in a series of tweets said Bharat Ratna and nation's pride Lata Mangeshkar was an inspiration to all music lovers. ''Lata Didi was a patriot. She had deep faith in the ideology of Swantra veer Savarkar. Her life was filled with many achievements. Her contribution to the Indian music is incomparable,'' the BJP leader said in a post on the micro-blogging site. ''Like all countrymen, her music has been very dear to me, I listen to her songs whenever I get time. May the Almighty give her peace and strength to her family. Om Shanti!,'' he said in another tweet. Senior BJP leader Fadnavis said with Lata Mangeshkar's death, the country has not only lost a voice, but the soul of Indian music.

''God took back its beautiful gift to all of us. We lost Goddess of Indian Music. Hard to believe she's not with us.We have lost an integral part of our life,'' Fadnavis tweeted.

He said Lata Mangeshkar's songs gave life to many and also fulfilled many dreams.

''We grew up listening to her patriotic songs. I also admire her immense contribution in spreading thoughts of Swatantraveer Sawarkar ji. Heading the patriotic Mangeshkar family, Lata Didi was hope for many,'' he said in another tweet.

The former CM said the singer's demise is also a huge personal loss to him.

''I am fortunate to have met Lata Didi in many programs and to seek her blessings.. every time, with a smile and care, she asked me how are you Devendra? When we didn't happen to meet, she used to call me to enquire about my well-being just like an elder sister,'' he recalled.

''My humble heartfelt tributes to the legendary Didi. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family, people of India and all her admirers across the globe,'' he added.

