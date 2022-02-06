Left Menu

PM Modi's virtual rally in Goa cancelled in wake of Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally in Goa has been cancelled following singer Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday.

ANI | Sanquelim (Goa) | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:32 IST
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally in Goa has been cancelled following singer Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday. "Goa BJP has cancelled PM's rally and other major party functions following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Sawant said that a two-day state mourning would be observed following the legendary singer's demise. Goa BJP was supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. Nitin Gadkari's meeting has also been cancelled, he informed.

"Lata Mangeshkar will be immortal among all", added Sawant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday. Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral. (ANI)

