Left Menu

BJP postpones release of manifesto for UP polls

The BJP on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in view of death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh said.The manifesto release programme was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party president had gathered for it.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:34 IST
BJP postpones release of manifesto for UP polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in view of death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh said.

The manifesto release programme was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party president had gathered for it. ''Due to sad demise of of Lata Mangeshkar, we are postponing release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. We will decide the next date for its release later,'' Singh said.

The leaders observed two-minute silence to mourn the death of Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022