Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION: DEL31 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases decline to 12,25,011 New Delhi: India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while the active cases further declined to 12,25,011, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL22 LD LATA MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

DEL13 POLLS-EC-RALLIES EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls.

DEL29 EC-BJP-NOTICE EC notice to BJP Uttarakhand for tweeting morphed photo of Harish Rawat New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP for alleged violation of the model code and asked it to reply within 24 hours for tweeting a morphed image of former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, in which he has been shown as a Muslim cleric.

FOREIGN: FGN4 UK-QUEEN-LD CAMILLA Shaping monarchy: Queen Elizabeth II wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King London: Queen Elizabeth II has said that she wants Prince Charles' wife Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when he becomes King, in a significant intervention that shapes the future of the monarchy and firms up the place of the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal family. By H S Rao FGN3 UK-PARTYGATE-LD SUNAK UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak admits attending Downing Street lockdown party London: UK's Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted to attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown birthday party in 2020 but refused to say what happened when he entered the room and claimed that he was there for a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation. By H S Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)