Puducherry LG, CM condole death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed grief over the passing away of veteran singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

Mangeshkar died in a Mumbai hospital on Sundar morning following multiple organ failure. She was 92.

In her condolence message, Soundararajan said: ''The genius and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar was an acclaimed singer and had held in sway millions of people through her unique voice.'' The LG, who is also the Governor of Telangana, conveyed her grief to the bereaved family members of the legendary singer and prayed that Mangeshkar's soul rest in peace.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed shock and grief over the death of the singer. In his message, the Chief Minister said the passing away of the iconic singer had left a void that could hardly be filled.

''Lata Mangeshkar had for more than seven decades reigned the hearts of the people through her melodious voice,'' the Chief Minister said, adding that her proficiency was historic.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and also to millions of her admirers spread over different parts of the world.

