Left Menu

Puducherry LG, CM condole death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar

She was 92.In her condolence message, Soundararajan said The genius and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar was an acclaimed singer and had held in sway millions of people through her unique voice. The LG, who is also the Governor of Telangana, conveyed her grief to the bereaved family members of the legendary singer and prayed that Mangeshkars soul rest in peace.Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed shock and grief over the death of the singer.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:29 IST
Puducherry LG, CM condole death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed grief over the passing away of veteran singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

Mangeshkar died in a Mumbai hospital on Sundar morning following multiple organ failure. She was 92.

In her condolence message, Soundararajan said: ''The genius and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar was an acclaimed singer and had held in sway millions of people through her unique voice.'' The LG, who is also the Governor of Telangana, conveyed her grief to the bereaved family members of the legendary singer and prayed that Mangeshkar's soul rest in peace.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed shock and grief over the death of the singer. In his message, the Chief Minister said the passing away of the iconic singer had left a void that could hardly be filled.

''Lata Mangeshkar had for more than seven decades reigned the hearts of the people through her melodious voice,'' the Chief Minister said, adding that her proficiency was historic.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and also to millions of her admirers spread over different parts of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022