Lata Mangeshkar's voice will echo in hearts of music lovers: Chhattisgarh governor

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday said the death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was an irreparable loss to the music fraternity, but her voice will continue to echo in the hearts of music lovers. Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning following multiple organ failure.

The Chhattisgarh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the melody queen.

Governor Uikey in a condolence message said, ''Lata ji's death is an irreparable loss to the entire music fraternity. We can never forget her contribution. Her voice will echo in the hearts of music lovers for years to come.'' Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a statement said the melodious songs sung by Mangeshkar will always remain alive in the hearts of people. ''Her voice is her identity, which can never be lost. She has sung songs in more than 30 languages. In her death, India has lost a gem today,'' he said. Mangeshkar's death is an irreparable loss to the entire world, the CM said while extending condolences to singer's family in this hour of grief and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

As a mark of respect to the legendary singer, there will be two-day state mourning on February 6 and 7 in the state, another government statement said.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, it said.

There will be no government entertainment and cultural programmes during this period, the release said.

BJP national vice president and former state chief minister Raman Singh, and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Dharamlal Kaushik also expressed grief over the singer's demise.